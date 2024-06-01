The Young and the Restless Recap: Kyle and Summer Marvel at Harrison’s Resilience

The Young and the Restless Recap for May 31, 2024

Michael Mealor

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Summer and Kyle are having coffee at Crimson Lights. Kyle shows Summer the picture Claire sent of Harrison. She takes a deep breath and expresses her gratitude over Harrison’s continued safety. Kyle notes Harrison’s resilience and they both comment on how a ingle picture of him makes their day better. Kyle thinks they can stop worrying about Claire’s presence since everything is clearly going well. Summer reluctantly agrees it was nice of her to send the message and picture. He pushes forward asking if Summer officially feels settled with Claire being Harrison’s nanny.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Diane Tells Jack She’s Done

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!