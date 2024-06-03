Brennan Makes His Move on General Hospital

Charles Mesure

This week on General Hospital, some Port Charles citizens’ lies start to catch up with them. Finn (Michael Easton) continues to drink his grief away as Chase (Josh Swickard) watches and needs him the most. At GH, Brennan (Charles Mesure) attempts to bust out of police custody. Will he be successful?

Meanwhile, at the PCPD, Anna (Finola Hughes) grills Jason (Steve Burton) and wants him to admit Sonny (Maurice Benard) tried to have him rubbed out, while Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) does some sleuthing and stumbles across something unexpected.

Watch the promo below.