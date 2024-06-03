WATCH: Netflix Drops Trailer For Part 2 of Bridgerton's Third Season (VIDEO)

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan

It is about to get really spicy in the ton. Netflix has released the trailer for part two of the highly anticipated third season of its monster hit Bridgerton.

Things pick up where they left off last month, with Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), also known by fans as "Polin,” announcing their engagement to his family. The Bridgertons, minus Eloise (Claudia Jessie), are thrilled; Eloise is the only one that knows her former BFF is the one behind London's notorious and most feared gossip column, Lady Whistledown.

Eloise lets Pen know she needs to tell Colin the truth if the two are to get married, as Miss Featherington begs her not to say anything. As Penelope tries to navigate both her lethal quill and finally getting the man of her dreams, the worlds start to close in on her, with Colin wondering what in the world she's hiding.

Will Polin get their happily-ever-after? Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 3 arrives June 13 on Netflix!

Watch the trailer below!