The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Li Interrupts Luna’s Paternity Test

Poppy, Luna and Bill are in his living room. Poppy reads the directions of the DNA test (why aren’t they at the hospital?) and says they both need to swab their cheeks. Luna says if Bill ends up being her father she isn’t expecting anything from him. Bill says, if he’s her father, there’s nothing he won’t do for her. Just then, Li storms in and tells them to stop what they’re doing as she knows what Poppy is up to.

