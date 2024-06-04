Days of Our Lives Recap: Melinda Uses Gabi to Blackmail Rafe

Tina Huang

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Melinda’s Office: Rafe tells Melinda he spoke with Eric and knows she lied about the kidnapping. Eric told him Melinda handed Jude over. Melinda says whatever happened with Sloan is covered under attorney/client privilege. Rafe threatens to book her for kidnapping. She turns the tables and wonders if he would arrest her if it’s at his sister’s expense. Melinda goes on to recount her conversation with Stefan. The evidence could exonerate Gabi if Rafe can get his hands on it. She has the evidence and will keep it as her own little insurance policy. Melinda says Rafe will tell everyone she wasn’t involved in the kidnapping if ever wants Gabi to have a chance at freedom.

Brady Pub: Outside, Leo questions why EJ would pay him off it keep quiet about Jude. EJ puts him down, but Leo continues (Daddy DiMera made me giggle). EJ says he didn’t want Nicole to learn about Jude until he was absolutely certain he was their child, which is why he paid Leo off. Leo doubts his story but EJ doubles down saying he can keep the money. With that, EJ says he’s going to take HIS son to go see HIS wife.

Inside, Roman is flashing back to meeting Jude for the first time. In real time, Kate asks what he’s thinking about and Roman tells her about seeing EJ with Jude. He hopes Sloan and anyone involved in hurting Eric gets their comeuppance. Just then, Leo walks in.

Leo, shockingly, can’t read the room as he tries to order. Roman refuses him service and Kate says they know what he did. Roman provides detail calling him pathetic for profiting over people’s misery. Leo tries to deny any involvement by speaking lots of words. He tires to leave and Roman says he won’t get away with what he did. Kate pointedly asks if Leo stole the baby which leads him to flashback to an earlier conversation with Sloan. In real time, he denies everything by making the situation about his own wretched childhood.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Nicole goes to call the police as Sloan tries to exit but runs smack into Eric. Nicole says Sloan showed up to make a truce and calls Rafe. Eric says she’s going to pay for what she’s done. Sloan says there’s no punishment worse than losing him and their family. She uses his use of the Bible to explain the power of forgiveness. Sloan says she did what she did out of love. Eric thinks she’s both cruel and deluded, but Sloan says they don’t know the whole story. Sloan flashes back to telling EJ that Jude is actually Eric and Nicole’s baby. Just then, EJ arrives home with Jude. EJ takes control and says he’s taking her to the police station. Eric wants to go with them, but EJ forcibly removes her. Before she exits, Sloan tells Eric she loves him and he says, “bye.”

Outside, EJ reminds Sloan about the money he paid her and says he’ll make her life a living hell if she opens her mouth. Sloan worries she’ll always have to look over her shoulder and wanted to try talking to Nicole face to face. EJ tells her to take the money and disappear.

Nicole tells Eric everything will be better when Sloan pays for what she did. Eric brings up Melinda Trask and fills her in on the DA’s role in the kidnapping. They look at napping Jude and talk about memories of Holly. Eric decides to check to make sure EJ has taken care of Sloan and wants Nicole to stay and bond with her son. With that, he exits. When he gets outside, he finds EJ seemingly knocked out on the ground.

Horton Square: Stefan and Kristen are chatting about their plans about DiMera Enterprises and Gabi’s incarceration. He’s frustrated because Melinda wasn’t willing to re-open the case and tells her the whole story. Kristen can’t understand why Melinda is fighting so hard to keep the case closed. Kristen ponders the situation and remembers how Melinda had a crush on Stefan. She thinks he should seduce Melinda. Stefan says Gabi is the love of his life, but Kristen says his undying love didn’t stop him from sleeping with Ava. Stefan tries to deny it but Kristen simply giggles. He asks how she knew, and Kristen says Ava isn’t quite as discreet as he is. She goes on to explain how she came to know the information.

Endings

Stefan tells Kristen he loves Gabi and his only focus is her release from prison. He wants no part of a plan which involves seducing Melinda. What happened with Ava was a mistake and he will never betray her again.

Melinda toys with Rafe saying she’ll go quietly if he arrests her. She only hopes Gabi will understand he’s responsible for her staying in prison. Rafe buckles and they agree she’ll give him the evidence exonerating Gabi in exchange for her own immunity.

Kate thinks Leo should hope they don’t find Sloan as she’ll take him down with her. Leo speaks more words which annoys Kate and Roman. With that, he exits with his tail between his legs.

Nicole talks to Jude about how much she missed him and dreamt about him since the day he was born. She somehow knew he was still alive. With that, Nicole flashes back to EJ finding her in the tunnels with Jude. In real time, Nicole sets her jaw and says she’s going to make sure Sloan pays for what she did.

EJ tells Eric that Sloan hit him over the head. Eric runs off to find her and Sloan reappears. EJ tells her to go and she exits.

