Daytime Emmy Awards: Every Outstanding Supporting Actress Winner Since 2000

Since 2000, 24 Outstanding Supporting Actress Daytime Emmys have been awarded to 21 talented women.

The Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress categories tend to be the most competitive of the big four acting categories.

Overall, General Hospital has dominated since 2000, with 10 wins.

While no single actress has dominated the Outstanding Supporting Actress Daytime Emmy category in the new century, three have taken home two awards each.

Gina Tognoni and Amelia Heinle took home their two awards for Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless, respectively. Tognoni won in 2006 and 2008. Heinle won in back-to-back years: 2014 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Tamara Braun is the only actress to take the category for multiple soaps since 2000. Her first Outstanding Supporting Actress Daytime Emmy Award came in 2009 for her role as Ava Vitali on Days of Our Lives. Her second arrived in 2020 for her GH role as Dr. Kim Nero.

Two African American actresses, both from General Hospital, have won Supporting Actress since 2000. In 2019, Vernee Watson took home the award for her role as Stella Henry and in 2023, Sonya Eddy won her award posthumously for her role as Epiphany Johnson.

Daytime Confidential looks forward to finding out who will take home the Outstanding Supporting Actress Daytime Emmy in 2024.