Perkie’s Observations: John Accuses Sonny of Trying to Kill Jason on General Hospital

Adam J. Harrington

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Jason wants to know who was on the other end of the phone and Anna admits it was Valentin. She says it all makes sense because the attack on Jason was pure WSB and they made it look like Sonny was behind it. Jason wants to know why Valentin wants him dead.

Anna figures they want Jason eliminated for infiltrating Pikeman and knowing too much. Framing Sonny gets him out of the way, allowing Pikeman to work undisturbed. She explains the history between Valentin and Jack. Anna is certain with Jack in prison, Valentin is the one running Pikeman.

Diane says someone tried to kill Jason and Sonny's been very vocal about his anger. John arrives with questions for Sonny about the attempt on Jason's life. The two argue and John says Jason's still alive, so Sonny needs to hire better shooters. Diane shuts it down so John says he'll place Sonny under arrest and question him at the station.

John says the shooter Jason killed is affiliated with a crime family Sonny does business with. Diane says the evidence is circumstantial and not strong enough for an arrest, but John says he's working on gathering more substantial evidence. Diane says she'll speak to his superiors about Sonny's harassment. John backs off and says they'll wait til the rest of the evidence comes in. John accuses Sonny of turning Jason into a killer and then trying to kill him. After John leaves, Diane questions Sonny again about his involvement and he swears it wasn't him.

Drew stops by to tell Carly about running for public office and explains about Congressman McConkey. He mentions Nina introduced them and tells her how their meeting went. Drew goes through the pros and cons and how his time in Pentonville will come up.

Carly points out Drew has his own ties to organized crime by being Jason's brother. Drew says he served his country and is involved with a nonprofit that fights cancer. He says he believes he can make a difference. Carly tells him to trust McConkey's judgment and to run if it's what he truly wants.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Valentin Unexpectedly Answers Anna’s Call

Chase gets home with Gregory's ashes, sad that once he scatters them, his father will be gone forever. Brook Lynn suggests they keep the urn on their mantle, but Chase feels he needs to fulfill his father's wishes. Chase talks about wanting his father back so badly but knows he held on for as long as he could for his family. The two worry about their own health but ultimately agree to stick together no matter what.

Liz brings brownies for Violet and checks in with Finn before tomorrow's memorial service. She says she wants to support him and loves him. Finn apologizes again for how he spoke to her and swears he won't drink again.



Finn says he's not an alcoholic as his poison was drugs, but Liz thinks both are about altering their reality. Finn says he has no desire to drink again, and it was just a one time thing.

Sonny heads to Carly's and tells her Jason was attacked and swears he wasn't behind it. Carly says she believes Sonny. He asks her to tell Jason he's still angry but didn't try to have him killed. Carly says Sonny knows Jason isn't the enemy and he should talk to Jason himself. Sonny says Jason has no code of honor now that he's working with the FBI, and he wants nothing to do with him anymore.

Jason wants to find John and tell him Valentin is head of Pikeman, but Anna stops him. Anna says she has no proof, but Jason says he wants out of the FBI. He says he can walk away if he gives John the information. Anna says if Valentin manages to get away, the FBI will never let him go. Jason agrees not to talk to John until they get the evidence, which he plans to get from Valentin.

Anna talks him out of that as well and decides she'll get the information to bring down Valentin. She asks for time, but Jason says he's been stuck with the FBI for 3 years and can't wait anymore. Jason thinks it's too personal for her, but she swears she can do it with Jason's help.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!