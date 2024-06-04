Perkie’s Observations: Valentin Unexpectedly Answers Anna’s Call on General Hospital

Finola Hughes

Jason manages to shoot one of the men, while the other runs off. Anna arrives, saying she was in the area and heard the shots. The two head to the station for an official statement. Anna asks if anyone has threatened to kill him recently but then Diane arrives. Jason tells Diane to warn Sonny the police are going to question him.

Sonny declares Jason an enemy for working for the Feds and Carly demands to know what he did. She says Jason has and will always have Sonny's back and can't erase Jason from his life.

Sonny says he's there to see Blaze but Carly tells him to let Kristina reach out to him first. Sonny believes he knows what's best for Kristina. He gets a call from Brick about the shooting at the warehouse and calls Diane to meet him there.

Kristina and Blaze are happily enjoying a meal until Blaze mentions telling Molly what happened at the wedding. Kristina gets upset but Blaze begs her not to spin out. Kristina says Blaze betrayed her and storms out.

Ava is less than thrilled when Natalia shows up to visit with Sonny. The two discuss the wedding and then Blaze' relationship with Kristina. Ava stirs the pot, claiming Kristina to be a problem child. Natalia complains about their unconventional relationship but Ava disagrees. Ava says Sonny is completely supportive of Kristina but Natalia says she doesn't approve.

Natalia claims gay people are flighty and not serious about life but Ava disagrees again. Natalia brings up the surrogacy and how that's just another example. Ava defends Kristina's gift to Molly but Natalia says she's just old fashioned. After Natalia leaves, Ava realizes her phone recorded the whole conversation.

Jack manages to pick his handcuffs open, find scrubs and meets Valentin in the stairwell. Jack tells him about Carly's visit and how the FBI is involved. The two realize Jason is reporting to the Feds. Jack says Jason could be a problem.

Jack worries about how easily Jason was able to infiltrate Pikeman and that he'll put the pieces together. Valentin figures Sonny will take out Jason and save them the trouble. He tells Jack to stop meeting with him and to sit quietly in Pentonville, but Jack wants the charges against him dropped. Valentin warns that if they aren't careful everything will blow up in their faces.

Carly reaches out to Kristina and they discuss Sonny. Kristina says she keeps seeing her father out of control and can't believe it took her so long to see the truth. Carly says Kristina wanted to see the best in her father.

Carly discusses her marriage to Sonny and Kristina wonders if he has changed. Carly says Sonny loves Kristina and she has to decide how he fits in her life now.

Diane gets to the warehouse and tells Detective Bennett she needs to speak with Sonny. Diane takes Sonny aside and asks if he was responsible for the shooting but Sonny denies it. Diane wants answers but Sonny still doesn't understand why any of this is his problem

Anna continues to question Jason without Diane. She has the identity of the man Jason shot and believes Sonny ordered the hit. She says he's still protecting Sonny and wonders when it will end. She says the Sonny that Jason used to know doesn't exist anymore.

Anna is given the burner phone from the dead hitman and calls the only number on it. Valentin answers by asking the hitman 'if it's done'. (Color me surprised, I fully expected whoever to have programmed Sonny's number into the phone to make it look like the order came from him. Valentin is making sloppy mistakes)



