The CW Gives Green Light to All American Season 7
Get ready for more football drama coming your way in 2025
The CW has re-upped popular teen drama All American. In a press release, the network has announced that the show will have a 13-episode seventh season. The news comes just over a month after All American's sixth season was extended by two episodes.
Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network, said in a statement:
The Season 6 All American finale airs Monday, July 15 at 8 PM EST on The CW. Look for Season 7 to hit screens in 2025.