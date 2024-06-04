The CW Gives Green Light to All American Season 7

The CW has re-upped popular teen drama All American. In a press release, the network has announced that the show will have a 13-episode seventh season. The news comes just over a month after All American's sixth season was extended by two episodes.

Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network, said in a statement:

A strong Fall is going to lead into an even stronger 2025 on The CW as new seasons of ALL AMERICAN, PENN & TELLER: FOOL US and THE CHOSEN join NASCAR Xfinity Series, WWE NXT, ACC football & basketball, Pac-12 football, 'Wild Cards,' 'Superman & Lois,' 'The Librarians,' 'Inside the NFL,' 'Sullivan's Crossing' and much more. Through six seasons, ALL AMERICAN remains a top-performer for The CW as the network's most-watched series across all linear and digital platforms. PENN & TELLER: FOOL US continues to be appointment television for families over a decade into its run. And we are thrilled to continue our partnership with THE CHOSEN and bring the latest season of this groundbreaking drama exclusively to broadcast audiences across the country.

The Season 6 All American finale airs Monday, July 15 at 8 PM EST on The CW. Look for Season 7 to hit screens in 2025.