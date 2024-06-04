WATCH: Pat and Maggie Sajak Discuss Why He's Ready to Leave Wheel of Fortune on GMA (VIDEO)

Ahead of his final episode as Wheel of Fortune host airing June 7, Pat Sajak is opening up about departing the game show. He chatted with his daughter, Maggie, about his exit on Good Morning America.

How does he feel at his last week of filming? Sajak said:

This was announced a long time ago, almost a year ago. So I've had time to sort of get used to it. And it's been a little bit wistful and all that, but I'm enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on a great run.

He added:

I do know that somewhere along the line, we became more than a popular show. We became part of the popular culture. And more importantly, we became part of people's lives. And that's been awfully gratifying.

What made Sajak decide now's the right time to leave? He shared:

I've always said this to you, you’ve heard me say this dozens of times, I’d rather leave a couple of years too early than a couple of years too late. Could I still do it? Yeah, I think I could for a while. There’s also some other things in life that we’d like to do, and I’m enjoying this last year. It’s been a great 40 years, and I’m looking forward to whatever’s ahead.

Watch a clip of the interview below.