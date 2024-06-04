Skip to main content

Who Will Win Outstanding Supporting Actress at Daytime Emmys? (POLL)

Who will win Outstanding Supporting Actress at the 51st Annual Daytime Awards?
Allison Lanier, Courtney Hope, Emily O'Brien, Jennifer Gareis, Linsey Godfrey

The countdown to the 51st Annual Daytime Emmys has begun, and it's time for you to predict who will win Outstanding Support Actress.

RELATED: 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominees

This year's nominees include Jennifer Gareis from The Bold and the Beautiful, Emily O'Brien and Linsey Godfrey from Days of Our Lives, and Courtney Hope and Allison Lanier from The Young and the Restless

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Daytime Emmys air on CBS on June 7 at 8 PM EST.

Who will win Outstanding Supporting Actress at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards?

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Courtney Hope, Tamara Braun, Carolyn Hennesy, Briana Henry, Marla Adams
Soaps

Who Will Win The Outstanding Supporting Actress Daytime Emmy? (POLL)

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Courtney Hope
Soaps

Courtney Hope Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress Daytime Emmy

By Jillian BoweComment
Annika Noelle, Cynthia Watros, Finola Hughes, Katherine Kelly Lang, Michelle Stafford, Tamara Braun
Soaps

Who Will Win Outstanding Lead Actress at Daytime Emmys? (POLL)

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Krista Allen, Stacy Haiduk, Brooke Kerr, Kelly Thiebaud, Sonya Eddy
Soaps

Who Will Win Outstanding Supporting Actress at Daytime Emmys? (POLL)

By Daytime ConfidentialComment