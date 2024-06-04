Who Will Win Outstanding Supporting Actress at Daytime Emmys? (POLL)

Who will win Outstanding Supporting Actress at the 51st Annual Daytime Awards?

Steven Bergman Photography

The countdown to the 51st Annual Daytime Emmys has begun, and it's time for you to predict who will win Outstanding Support Actress.

This year's nominees include Jennifer Gareis from The Bold and the Beautiful, Emily O'Brien and Linsey Godfrey from Days of Our Lives, and Courtney Hope and Allison Lanier from The Young and the Restless.

The Daytime Emmys air on CBS on June 7 at 8 PM EST.

