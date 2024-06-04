The Young and the Restless Recap: Ashley Holds Firm to Her Memory of Meeting Alan

Eileen Davidson

Ashley, Traci and Dr. Alan are in their Parisian hotel suite. Ashley says she knows she met with Alan that evening many months ago. He says it’s impossible as he wasn’t in Paris at that time. Ashley insists the meeting occurred and Traci interjects to focus her on what she does remember. She takes her back to when Tucker stormed out of the restaurant. Ashley says she went for a walk and called Alan. He says the mind can play tricks on folks and points out how much stress she was under after the altercation with Tucker. Traci agrees and Alan reminds her they’re all just trying to put the puzzle pieces together. Ashley remembers stopping in a bar and having a glass of bordeaux, which made her remember how much he liked that wine and subsequently led her to call him. Alan questions her further but Ashley stands firm in her recollection of the evening’s events.

