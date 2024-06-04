Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Ashley’s Alters Have a Meeting of the Minds

The Young and the Restless Recap for June 4, 2024
On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Billy, Traci, Jack and Diane are at the Abbott mansion awaiting Ashley’s arrival. Billy wants to know a timeframe as he needs to get back to Chelsea who is dealing with Connor. Traci promises his presence is necessary as Ashley is in trouble. In fact, Traci is scared to death for Ashley.

Ashley is sitting with her eyes closed on the sofa in a room at the GCAC. We move inside her head to find the alters hanging out. Ms. Abbott yells for Ash to wake up. Ash wonders why she’s been pulled back in, and Ms. Abbott says she’s interfering with her plans to get them back on track. Ash says it’s their job to protect Ashley not get her in trouble.

