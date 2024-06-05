Chrishell Stause to Appear in Season 3 of The Traitors

Steven Bergman Photography

Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda, All My Children/ex-Jordan, Days of Our Lives) is about to face off with some "Traitors." Peacock announced season three cast members of the smash reality series The Traitors, with the Selling Sunset star competing against 20 reality stars.

Based on the Dutch series De Verraders, the show centers on 21 reality stars from different series throughout television called the "Faithfuls" and the "Traitors," to compete to earn money for the grand prize.

During the series, the Faithfuls must figure out the Traitors' identity and vote to bar them at the Round Table. The Traitors work privately every night to plot which one of the Faithful they must "murder" to eliminate from the game; this allows them to get one step closer to winning the grand prize.

The series will take place in Scotland, and shooting is underway. The Traitors host Alan Cummings dropped a video on The Today Show with the names of the following as contestants:

Bob Harper - The Biggest Loser

Bob The Drag Queen - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Britney Haynes - Big Brother

Carolyn Wiger - Survivor

Chanel Ayan - The Real Housewives of Dubai

Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset

Ciara Miller - Summer House

Danielle Reyes - Big Brother

Dolores Catania - The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Dorinda Medley - The Real Housewives of New York City

Dylan Efron - Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Gabby Windey - The Bachelorette

Jeremy Collins - Survivor

Lord Ivar Mountbatten - King Charles III’s second cousin

Nikki Garcia - WWE wrestler, Total Divas and Bella Divas

Rob Mariano - Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island

Robyn Dixon - The Real Housewives of Potomac

Sam Asghari - Actor and Model

Tom Sandoval - Vanderpump Rules

Tony Vlachos - Survivor

Wells Adams - Bachelor in Paradise

No word on when the third season of The Traitors will be released.