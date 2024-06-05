Chrishell Stause to Appear in Season 3 of The Traitors
Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda, All My Children/ex-Jordan, Days of Our Lives) is about to face off with some "Traitors." Peacock announced season three cast members of the smash reality series The Traitors, with the Selling Sunset star competing against 20 reality stars.
Based on the Dutch series De Verraders, the show centers on 21 reality stars from different series throughout television called the "Faithfuls" and the "Traitors," to compete to earn money for the grand prize.
During the series, the Faithfuls must figure out the Traitors' identity and vote to bar them at the Round Table. The Traitors work privately every night to plot which one of the Faithful they must "murder" to eliminate from the game; this allows them to get one step closer to winning the grand prize.
The series will take place in Scotland, and shooting is underway. The Traitors host Alan Cummings dropped a video on The Today Show with the names of the following as contestants:
Bob Harper - The Biggest Loser
Bob The Drag Queen - RuPaul’s Drag Race
Britney Haynes - Big Brother
Carolyn Wiger - Survivor
Chanel Ayan - The Real Housewives of Dubai
Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset
Ciara Miller - Summer House
Danielle Reyes - Big Brother
Dolores Catania - The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Dorinda Medley - The Real Housewives of New York City
Dylan Efron - Down to Earth with Zac Efron
Gabby Windey - The Bachelorette
Jeremy Collins - Survivor
Lord Ivar Mountbatten - King Charles III’s second cousin
Nikki Garcia - WWE wrestler, Total Divas and Bella Divas
Rob Mariano - Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island
Robyn Dixon - The Real Housewives of Potomac
Sam Asghari - Actor and Model
Tom Sandoval - Vanderpump Rules
Tony Vlachos - Survivor
Wells Adams - Bachelor in Paradise
See the video below.
No word on when the third season of The Traitors will be released.