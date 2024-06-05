Days of Our Lives' Dan Feuerriegel Teases Fallout Over EJ's Paternity Lies

Steven Bergman Photography

The truth always comes out on Days of Our Lives, and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) is in for a reckoning when it does. The attorney is keeping shtum about the paternity of "his" son with Nicole (Arianne Zucker), and there's sure to be plenty of drama when baby Jude's paternity is revealed. Feuerriegel talked about the storyline and hinted at what's to come in an interview with Soap Opera Digest.

Did he find it difficult to play EJ making Eric (Greg Vaughan) give up a child who was actually Eric's? The Aussie actor stated:

No. There’s never been anything where I’d be like, 'Oh God, that’s terrible.' I know it’s all pretend. And being able to play EJ for the amount of years that I’ve been able to play him, you get an idea of his mentality, which is, he will do whatever he can to win at any cost, regardless of who he runs over. It’s in his DNA. He was brought up that way.

During those scenes, a live infant played little Jude in the scene. Asked if that deepened the intensity of the emotions, the star said:

Absolutely, especially the introduction scene where Eric brings over the child. Because it’s a real baby, all of us automatically went into this mode of, 'Oh my God. There’s a tiny little human being!' It 100% added to it.

Could keeping this secret about Jude's paternity bring about the end of EJ's marriage to Nicole? Feuerriegel teased: