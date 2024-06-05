Daytime Emmy Awards: Every Outstanding Supporting Actor Winner Since 2000

Billy Miller, Rick Hearst, Jonathan Jackson and Eric Martsolf Steven Bergman Photography

Since the new century began, 24 Outstanding Supporting Actor Daytime Emmys have been awarded to 22 talented men.

General Hospital leads the overall Outstanding Supporting Actor category win total, but not by as large a margin as Lead Actor and Supporting Actress. Since the turn of the century, GH has won this category nine times. The Young and the Restless is close behind with seven wins.

Like the Outstanding Supporting Actress category, Supporting Actor is much more competitive than its lead category. So competitive in fact, there have been two tie wins since 2000.

In 2009 Guiding Light's Jeff Branson and All My Children's Vincent Irizarry tied and each took home the golden statue. A few short years later, in 2013, The Bold and the Beautiful's Scott Clifton and The Young and the Restless' Billy Miller also tied. It was Miller's second win.

Three actors have won Supporting Actor twice since 2000: the previously mentioned Billy Miller for Y&R in 2010 and 2013, General Hospital's Jonathan Jackson in 2011 and 2012, and GH's Rick Hearst in 2004 and 2007.

Daytime Confidential looks forward to finding out who will take home the Outstanding Supporting Actor Daytime Emmy in 2024.