Perkie’s Observations: Friends and Family Gather to Celebrate Gregory’s Life on General Hospital

Gregory's loved ones gather for his memorial service at the bench in the park where he used to sit and read to Violet. Chase says they've gathered to honor Gregory's wishes. Finn reads a prayer. Liz talks about Gregory being a father figure to her. Alexis talks of his resolve and their passionate kiss after the plane jumping. Tracy says he was a good friend but could have been more. Finn and Chase pour out the ashes.

Blaze isn't sure she should be doing a recording session without Brook Lynn, but Natalia is determined to press on. Natalia wonders why Blaze seems distracted, and she mentions the argument with Kristina.

Blaze has trouble during the session. Natalia questions whether she should call Kristina to come, but Blaze turns her down. Natalia says the relationship she has with Kristina isn't real and more infatuation. She doesn't believe Blaze is in love with Kristina which angers her daughter.

Kristina wants to spend time with Molly, but she says she's busy in court all day. Kristina says she knows Blaze told her what happened at the wedding. The two argue and then calm down. Molly says she's grateful for what Kristina is doing for her.

Blaze starts recording again as Kristina arrives to watch.

Tracy holds a small reception at the Metro Court. She and Brook Lynn share a toast to Gregory. Brook Lynn says she's worried about Finn and thinks Violet can stay with them for a few days to let Finn grieve. Tracy says Violet is a comfort to Finn.

Alexis offers to go to a meeting with Finn and he brings up the relationship between her and Gregory. Alexis says she was too chicken to get involved with him.

Liz and the boys say their goodbyes. Chase goes looking for Finn and finds him at the bar, knocking back drinks.

