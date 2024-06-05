NATAS Unveils Presenters For 51st Daytime Emmys

NATAS

Ahead of the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards airing Friday, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has shared the list of presenters.

Hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will helm the ceremony. Heading to the stage to present will be some of daytime's best and brightest. Expect presentations from The Bay's Kristos Andrews and Kiara Liz Ortega, 25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee's Lidia Bastianich, The Young and the Restless' Lauralee Bell, Amelia Heinle, Christel Khalil, and Eric Braeden, General Hospital's Steve Burton and Laura Wright, Days of Our Lives stars Jackée Harry and Eric Martsolf, Wizard of Paws' Derrick Campana, The Kelly Clarkson Show host Kelly Clarkson, Neighbours actors Stefan Dennis and Annie Jones, Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, What Am I Eating with Zooey Deschanel's Zooey Deschanel, Divorce Court's Star Jones, The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Lawrence Saint-Victor, Ghosts' Danielle Pinnock, Extra's Melvin Robert, Backed by the Bros.' Jonathan Scott, and Wild Kingdom's Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant. The Talk's Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell are also slated to make special appearances.

As previously announced, veteran soap producer Edward J. Scott and his wife, Y&R's Melody Thomas Scott, will receive Lifetime Achievement Emmys.

Don't miss the Daytime Emmys, airing Friday, June 7 at 8 PM EST on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.