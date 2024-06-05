Skip to main content

Sherri Shepherd to Star in Tyler Perry's Star-Studded Film Straw

Sherri Shepherd is teaming up with another multi-hyphenated celebrity: Tyler Perry. The comic/actor/talk show host has signed on to star in Perry's film Straw for Netflix. Shepherd will star with Taraji P. Henson, Glynn Turnman, Teyana Taylor, Rockmond Dunbar, Ashley Versher, and Mike Merrill, Variety reports.

The flick will focus on a single mother who must deal with a litany of tragic events; this causes her to go down an unexpected path. The woman winds up getting tangled in a situation she never thought she'd be in and finds herself at the center of suspicion in a world that is indifferent to her existence.

Perry will produce the project with Angi Bones and Tony Strickland. This is the latest project from Perry under his multi-year partnership with Netflix. 

