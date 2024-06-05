WATCH: Michael Richards Reflects on Racist Tirade on The View: "I Felt I Got Hit So I Hit Back" (VIDEO)
To promote his new memoir, Entrances and Exits, comedian and actor Michael Richards stopped by The View on Tuesday. In the interview, the Seinfeld star was asked about when he went on a racist rant in a comedy club in 2006.
Richard remembered:
Fellow comic Joy Behar clarified that that language isn't used in comedy clubs anymore. Richards added:
Does he still feel such anger? Richards mused:
Watch the interview below.