WATCH: Michael Richards Reflects on Racist Tirade on The View: "I Felt I Got Hit So I Hit Back" (VIDEO)

To promote his new memoir, Entrances and Exits, comedian and actor Michael Richards stopped by The View on Tuesday. In the interview, the Seinfeld star was asked about when he went on a racist rant in a comedy club in 2006.

Richard remembered:

Well, I’m on stage with a microphone in my hand, doing an act, breaking in material. It’s late at night, and a man in the audience made an announcement that I’m not funny, he doesn’t think I’m very funny and I came back. Now, first, I must say, look, I’m not a normal man. But as a comedian... You got it. There's a lot of eccentricity going on in my kind of comedy. I could never have created a character like Kramer without being slightly touched. So I went into character, and I work in a comedy club environment where the n-word is used a lot and I decided I would let it loose.

Fellow comic Joy Behar clarified that that language isn't used in comedy clubs anymore. Richards added:

By the way, cancel culture? I canceled myself out. Yeah, I'm outta there. When that rage came about... and the rage just channeled into a character. I am trying to perform in my own way at first and that got my deeper into hell. It's not a right word to use, is it? well, I felt like I got hit, so I’m hitting back. That person went low? I’m going lower.

Does he still feel such anger? Richards mused:

Anger is still around; it’s the color of my fur. I went personal, personal, then I started seeing it collectively and the rage behind the wars and I’m there in a club, making war on my fellow man.

Watch the interview below.