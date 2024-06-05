The Young and the Restless Recap: Devon and Nate Discuss Billy’s Attempted Power Grab

Bryton James

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nate and Devon are chatting away at the GCAC. He acknowledges that Devon and Lily have made their opinions clear. He thinks they should shift to the bigger issue of Billy and his “world tour.” Nate reached out to all the higher ups at the locations he’s visited, and they appear to be charmed by him. Devon thinks their being nice to Billy to make sure they have all their bases covered until the power structure at the company has been settled. Nate doesn’t think Billy has enough capital to create a coup. Just then, Mamie enters, and Devon hopes she’s not there to cause trouble. They put on their best smiles as she approaches the table. Mamie says she just flew in from Detroit and needs to speak with them and Lily.

Lily is on her computer at Chancellor-Winters when Billy walks in. She thought he was on his brown-nosing tour but he says he cut it short. Lily tries to continue being snarky when Billy shuts her down saying he needs to have a private conversation with her.

