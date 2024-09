AFF/TA/Steven Bergman

The Bold and the Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang has played Brooke Logan through her character's highs and lows. But while the blonde has focused on her family lately, Lang is ready for Brooke to get back to herself.

She told First for Women:

Brooke needs to get some balls back. She’s a good mom, and she’s learned a lot through her mistakes over the years, but I feel now she needs to take HER life back. She can’t just be Ridge’s [Thorsten Kaye] sidekick or Hope’s [Annika Noelle] mom. She needs to do something for herself.

The actress is eager to sink her teeth into more material. She said: