The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: The Paternity Test Reveals Bill Is Luna’s Father

Li, Luna, Poppy and Bill remain in the Spencer living room. Li has the results as everyone waits with baited breath. Poppy grabs the test from Li, looks at it, and hands it to Bill. He turns to Luna and hands it to her. She sees two stripes and realizes Bill is her father. The two embrace while Poppy looks on with a smile and Li stands by with a scathing look.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Li Interrupts Luna’s Paternity Test

