Days of Our Lives Recap: Brady Succumbs to Theresa’s Advances

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Kiriakis Mansion: Konstantin has his feet up, sipping a drink and looking at Victor’s gigantic portrait. Theresa walks in and tries to flee but he stops her to ask her plans to marry Alex. They very loudly review all the trickery they’ve engaged in when Brady enters.

Brady thinks he overheard something about the inheritance, but Theresa and Konstantin tap dance their way out of the conversation. Konstantin exits and the conversation switches to Alex. Theresa tells him they are now in an open relationship. She admits her ego is hurt but she’s trying to break her relationship patterns. If Alex doesn’t want to be exclusive, why should she. With that, she plants a huge kiss on Brady.

Brady pulls away and is clearly fighting his attraction. Theresa notes how he kissed her back and pushes forward. She says she wants him and thinks he wants her too. Brady thinks hooking up is a bad idea and they should focus on co-parenting Tate. Theresa sort of agrees but isn’t fully convinced. She promises there will be no drama associated with a hook up and they can just enjoy each other’s company. Theresa slowly breaks Brady down with her words and her touch.

Horton House: Maggie can’t believe how Julie decorated the house to make it feel brand new and a tribute to Tom and Alice. Maggie asks about the time capsule but Julie says she’s had no luck. Julie switches the topic and tells Maggie she thinks it’s a mistake for her to marry Konstantin. She doesn’t believe Konstantin was close with Victor. Further, she thinks Konstantin’s motive is revenge.

Maggie pushes back saying Konstantin and Victor made amends but Julie doubles down. She thinks something is up as Maggie is too smart to fall for such a ridiculous story. Maggie tells Julie to truth her which leads Julie to understand there’s a plan in the works. Julie can’t stand being left in the dark but Maggie insists and changes the topic to Chad. Julie explains he’s going after Clyde.

Maggie wonders if Chad understands how dangerous Clyde is which gives Julie an opportunity to hit back about Konstantin. She can’t understand how Maggie would be willing to tie herself to someone so dangerous. Julie says she should call of the wedding, just as Konstantin arrives.

Konstantin assure Julie that he will keep Maggie safe until death do they part. Julie thinks he’s spewing hogwash as Victor was responsible for his daughter’s death. Maggie tells her to back down but Konstantin defends Julie’s actions. He says he knows now it was a huge mistake to blame Victor for Katarina’s death. He believes his daughter would want him to move forward. Just then, he remembers his visa is officially expiring and they must get married tomorrow.

DiMera Mansion – Foyer: Alex arrives and tries to get busy with sexy time. Kristen isn’t up for a third time today and says her candy store is closed. He doesn’t understand and she explains she’s had fun but she’s just not that into him.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Kristen pours a drink and says she’s not thrilled being friends with benefits. Her conversation with Stefan made her remember casual sex has consequences. Further, she thinks Alex is actually in love with Theresa. Kristen says Alex was talking in his sleep about Theresa (not certain that’s accurate). She also says she’s in love with Brady, and thinks he needs to be real with himself about his actual feelings.

Alex agrees he’s been using Kristen to keep Theresa away. Kristen pushes and Alex says he’s got a sneaking suspicion he shouldn’t trust her. Alex recalls multiple times where he felt like Theresa was about to confess something monumental. Kristen encourages him to ask Theresa about his concerns. The two agree they are still friends even though they have eliminated their benefits (I love these two together). They wish each other luck with their respective relationships and Alex exits.

Montana – Happy Camper Campground: Clyde tells Chad Abigail is still in the land of the living. Chad thinks he’s lying and still wants to put a bullet in his head. Clyde doubles down saying he can still be reunited with Abigail. Chad puts down the gun and Harris says they will take Clyde in and push him for details.

Montana – Hotel: Lucas and Ava are chatting about food choices when Chad walks in. He updates them on Clyde saying Harris is taking him into custody. Ava exits to check on Harris. Chad gives Lucas more detail including the bit about Abigail being alive. Lucas doesn’t understand how it’s possible and was probably trying to save his own life. Chad agrees but wonders if maybe there’s a possibility Abigail is still alive.

Montana – Happy Camper Campground: Ava arrives and Harris says Clyde is on his way back to Statesville. She addresses him walking up on Ava threatening Clyde with a gun. She notes she didn’t shoot him and now he’s been caught. Alls well that ends well.

Endings

Julie begs Maggie to think through such a quickie wedding. Konstantin says they don’t need any sort of special ceremony as theirs is a marriage of convenience.

Kristen opens the bracelet Alex gave her and looks at it fondly. She takes her phone and looks at a picture of Brady and says she’s going to do whatever it takes to win him back.

Alex arrives back at the mansion and calls out for Theresa. He finds an empty living room.

Brady and Theresa are passionately kissing as they stumble into her bedroom. They take a moment to look into each other’s eyes before continuing sexy time on the bed… with the door open.

Harris understand Ava was doing what she had to do. He says he needs to get back to the FBI office to make sure Clyde is properly processed. They agree to talk more back in Salem.

Lucas wants Chad to consider the source of this information about Abigail. He begins to cry when he says he wants Abigail to be alive but all of this is too painful to consider. Chad pulls Lucas into a hug and they comfort one another.

