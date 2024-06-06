Don Diamont Talks Bill Learning He's Luna's Father on The Bold and The Beautiful

AFF/Steven Bergman

It's a girl! The Bold and the Beautiful's publishing magnet "Dollar" Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is once again a father to yet another long-lost child: this time, to his Bay Area music festival boo and current girlfriend Poppy (Romy Park)'s daughter Luna (Lisa Yamada). Now at first Poppy swore her baby girl wasn't no kin of Bill's after the two realized they knew each other from years before but Poppy has finally cracked and confessed the truth to both. Earlier this week, Bill took a DNA test and as the great Maury Povich would say, "You ARE the father!" So what's next for the trio, and what makes this time different than the others? Diamont spoke with Soap Opera Digest and explained:

It just touches something in him. As much as he loves his boys, and he does, there is just something about having a daughter [that] really moves him, and he’s pretty overcome with emotion about it. It’s hard for him to wrap his head around having a daughter — and not just having a daughter but having one that he sees, to some extent, as made in his own image. He really sees himself in this child, and he sees how she has been affected, as from her own words, by growing up without a dad.

What's going on in Bill's mind now that he's a girl dad? Diamont remarked:

It’s very emotional. It’s very moving. It’s kind of otherworldly. You know, Bill has had these boys show up at his doorstep, and now there’s a daughter. I think this relationship is something that Bill feels like he needs. I keep going back, maybe it’s a way to right some wrongs, to change his perspective, to open up things in him even with his other sons. As much as he loves his sons, this may just open up a part of him that he has kind of shielded. It may touch him in a way the other relationships maybe haven’t, those father-and-child relationships.

So what does Luna's paternity mean for Billy and Poppy's romance? Diamont stated: