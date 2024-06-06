Don Diamont Talks Bill Learning He's Luna's Father on The Bold and The Beautiful
It's a girl! The Bold and the Beautiful's publishing magnet "Dollar" Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is once again a father to yet another long-lost child: this time, to his Bay Area music festival boo and current girlfriend Poppy (Romy Park)'s daughter Luna (Lisa Yamada). Now at first Poppy swore her baby girl wasn't no kin of Bill's after the two realized they knew each other from years before but Poppy has finally cracked and confessed the truth to both. Earlier this week, Bill took a DNA test and as the great Maury Povich would say, "You ARE the father!" So what's next for the trio, and what makes this time different than the others? Diamont spoke with Soap Opera Digest and explained:
What's going on in Bill's mind now that he's a girl dad? Diamont remarked:
Recommended Articles
So what does Luna's paternity mean for Billy and Poppy's romance? Diamont stated: