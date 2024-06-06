Perkie’s Observations: Trina Encounters Gio at the Metro Court Pool on General Hospital

Tabyana Ali

On today’s General Hospital recap:

The Metro Court pool is open for the season and lifeguard Josslyn runs into pool attendant Gio. The two make small talk about working at the pool. Trina arrives and Josslyn introduces them. Trina seems star struck. Gio mentions he’s going to PCU in the fall and will be staying at the Quartermaine’s place. Later, Josslyn wonders why Trina seems upset, and she says when Gio first got out of the pool, she was reminded of Spencer.

Natalia tries to convince Kristina she doesn't need to stick around for the recording session. Blaze wants to record again, despite Natalia's assurances it was all good. Kristina questions Natalia's judgement, reminding her Blaze is the artist.

Natalia and Kristina argue about her presence at the session. Natalia says she's still adjusting to Kristina's existence and is just looking out for Blaze. She asks Kristina to be kind when it's time for them to break up, which she believes they will. Natalia says Blaze will need to make a choice between her career or Kristina and she needs to let Blaze go.

Kristina apologizes to Blaze for yelling at her. Blaze swears she never meant to betray her confidence. Kristina understands and says it's hard to discuss her father and she should have told Molly what happened. She says she wasn't fair with Blaze and Blaze forgives her. The two hug while Natalia looks on in disapproval.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Friends and Family Gather to Celebrate Gregory’s Life

Chase watches as Finn downs a few drinks then sprays his breath with freshener. Maxie and Georgie give their condolences and offer to have Violet join them at the pool and overnight. Finn agrees as it keeps Violet occupied while he goes through his dad's things. Brook Lynn offers her help, but Finn turns her down. Violet worries about leaving Finn alone, but he reassures her that he's fine and tells her to enjoy her time with Maxie.

Chase tells Brook Lynn he believes Finn wants to be alone so he can drink in peace. Brook Lynn says she had a feeling this would happen. Chase blames himself for not seeing it happening and feels he needs to discuss it with Finn. Brook Lynn agrees they need to help Finn but also need to make sure Violet is safe.

Violet worries about Finn and asks Maxie about it. She feels something is different, but Maxie reassures her Finn is just grieving. Maxie offers to take Violet home if she doesn't want to continue to hang out.



Finn heads to a bar for some tequila.

