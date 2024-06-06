Skip to main content

WATCH: Vanna White Bids Emotional Adieu to Exiting Wheel of Fortune Co-Host Pat Sajak (VIDEO)

Vanna White, Wheel of Fortune

Vanna White is saying an emotional farewell to longtime Wheel of Fortune co-host Pat Sajak. In a video posted to the show's official YouTube channel, White looked back on her years with Sajak and shared her thoughts on what he means to her. Sajak's final episode airs tomorrow, June 7.

She mused on their decades-long co-working relationship, saying:

She said, getting teary:

She wrapped up the touching message by saying:

Watch the clip below.

