WATCH: Vanna White Bids Emotional Adieu to Exiting Wheel of Fortune Co-Host Pat Sajak (VIDEO)

Vanna White is saying an emotional farewell to longtime Wheel of Fortune co-host Pat Sajak. In a video posted to the show's official YouTube channel, White looked back on her years with Sajak and shared her thoughts on what he means to her. Sajak's final episode airs tomorrow, June 7.

She mused on their decades-long co-working relationship, saying:

Eight-thousand episodes went by like that. When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable, and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did.

She said, getting teary:

As the years have gone by, we’ve grown up on television. But we’ve also shared so much more behind the scenes. As much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones, and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite. We’ve watched our children grow up together. We’ve traveled all over the world. We’ve eaten hundreds of meals together. We’ve laughed. We’ve cried. We’ve celebrated. Oh, gosh, what an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you. As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by.

She wrapped up the touching message by saying:

You're like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat.

Watch the clip below.