WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Stages Epic Sister Act 2 Reunion on The View (VIDEO)

Sister Mary Clarence and the kids went to church on The View.
The View got nostalgic on Wednesday when moderator Whoopi Goldberg reunited with the cast of the 1993 mega-hit Sister Act 2. Goldberg was joined by former co-stars Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sheryl Lee RalphTanya TrotterRyan Toby, and Goldberg's daughter Alex Martin-Dean as they performed hits from the musical-comedy film. 

During the reunion, actor David Kater, who starred in the film, revealed how Goldberg made a special high school graduation for some of the teen cast members who weren't able to attend their own due to filming. Kater stated:

How cool is that? Goldberg surprised the audience when she slipped back into Sister Mary Clarence's nun's habit and joined the cast members in a performance. She's still got it!

Watch the performance below.

