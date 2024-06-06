WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Stages Epic Sister Act 2 Reunion on The View (VIDEO)

ABC/LOU ROCCO

The View got nostalgic on Wednesday when moderator Whoopi Goldberg reunited with the cast of the 1993 mega-hit Sister Act 2. Goldberg was joined by former co-stars Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tanya Trotter, Ryan Toby, and Goldberg's daughter Alex Martin-Dean as they performed hits from the musical-comedy film.

During the reunion, actor David Kater, who starred in the film, revealed how Goldberg made a special high school graduation for some of the teen cast members who weren't able to attend their own due to filming. Kater stated:

We couldn't go back because production wouldn't allow it because we were on location. I was super upset, too, because I had written the song for my graduation — I went to an arts high school, so it was a big graduation thing. And this beautiful lady right here just surprised us with the most amazing gift which was basically corralling everybody and giving us an on-set graduation.

How cool is that? Goldberg surprised the audience when she slipped back into Sister Mary Clarence's nun's habit and joined the cast members in a performance. She's still got it!

Watch the performance below.