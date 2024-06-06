Y&R's Courtney Hope Talks Sally's Job Windfall and Determination

Having friends in high places is nice, The Young and the Restless' Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has learned. Recently, Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) offered the designer a job at Marchetti, despite their previously antagonistic relationship. Hope talked to Soaps.com about Sally's history of getting job offers and determination to make a name for herself in her own right.

Even though Summer's dad (and Sally's ex) Nick (Joshua Morrow) had invested in the redhead's designs, the Newman heir was chill with Sally's decision. This pattern started when Sally was a The Bold and the Beautiful character, in fact.

Hope chuckled:

I know it looks bad, but it’s not her fault that everyone she knows is rich! I remember when Spectra Fashions was about to be shut down, and Thomas [then-Pierson Fodé] stepped up and just wrote a check in front of her. When we finished taping the scenes, we were laughing about it. But that’s the way it always seems to be around her!

Of course, Sally's also had her fair share of bad luck and been the victim of plenty of machinations. Plus, the plucky Spectra is always trying to succeed on her own merits. Hope explained: