The Young and the Restless Recap: Ashley Asks Alan to Hypnotize Her

Eileen Davidson, Christopher Cousins

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Alan and Ashley are chatting in the Paris hotel room. Alan is trying to highlight all the progress she’s made. Ashley says she’s happy with what she’s remembered but is afraid to go further. He thinks she needs rest so they can work more with Traci the next day. Ashley can’t rest as she’s just learned her psychiatrist has a twin brother who is a sociopath with her in his sights. Alan admits Martin is a dangerous man but she needs to face her trauma in order to reintegrate. Ashley asks if Alan is ok after all the work he did to try and help his brother. Alan is stressed out as he thinks he put Ashley in this position by exposing her to his brother.

They move to the sofa and try to move forward with accessing Ashley’s memories. She wants to know if there’s a way for them to up the intensity. He suggests hypnosis and Ashley asks if his use of it has been productive. He gets quiet and then says there’s risk involved. Ashley thinks they have everything to gain and nothing to lose.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Devon and Nate Discuss Billy’s Power Grab

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!