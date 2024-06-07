Allison Lanier Talks Summer's Family Loyalties on The Young and The Restless

Sonja Flemming/CBS

At the heart of the Newman and Abbott families on The Young and the Restless, Summer (Allison Lanier) has plenty of close family ties. A nominee for the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Lanier discussed the heiress' bonds with her mom, dad, and other family members.

Lanier noted that many of the scenes on her Emmy reel are related to her character's mom's presumed death and its fallout. She stated

It’s a bit nonlinear, but the scenes on it are mostly pertaining to Phyllis’s [Michelle Stafford] 'death' and the aftermath of her [revealing she was alive]. There was a confrontation between Summer and Diane [Susan Walters] and fallout of Summer and Kyle’s [Michael Mealor] marriage, a heartbreaking breakup scene between them. There’s also Summer seeing Phyllis for the first time after she thought her mother was dead.

Sometimes, the mom to little Harrison even feels like a parent to mama Phyllis! Lanier said:

That’s definitely come up between them, for sure. At the same time, she has so much respect for her mother and the way she moves through the world with such tenacity and vivaciousness. Summer admires her mom, but she’s also witnessed the downfalls [she’s had] because of some of those qualities.

Summer's also got her dad Nick's (Joshua Morrow) love of family. Lanier explained: