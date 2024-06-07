Skip to main content

Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1122: 2024 Daytime Emmy Predictions

On episode 1122 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe, Joshua Baldwin and Melodie Aikels are making their predictions for the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Who do they predict will win Outstanding Drama, Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress? Tune in to find out!

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

