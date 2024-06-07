NATAS

Update: Never underestimate the power of leverage. In the nick of time, IATSE was able to reach a deal with the Daytime Emmys, securing union coverage for the show's crew. The show will not be picketed. Deadline reports that the union stated:

IATSE has reached a deal to cover the workers on the Daytime Emmy Awards. Those workers will now receive the benefits of a union contract including their health and pension benefits.

Previously: Just hours before the Daytime Emmys ceremony is slated to air on CBS, entertainment industry union IATSE, which represents crew members, has announced that the telecast may be picketed because the production has hired a non-union crew.

As Deadline reports, the Daytime Emmys have utilized non-union crew in the past with the goal of reducing the costs of producing the telecast without protest from IATSE. But this year, IATSE is embroiled in tense negotiations to secure a new contract, on the heels of 2023's devastating writers' and actors' strikes, and decided to take action.

According to an official communique from the Writers Guild of America, the Daytime Emmys crew contacted IATSE with the goal of obtaining a union contract. IATSE has asked the production to voluntarily recognize the union and make a last-minute agreement. If the production and IATSE are unable to come to terms, the union will picket.

If the picket occurs, the WGA encourages any members planning to attend the event as nominees or guests not to participate. Numerous members of the Screen Actors Guild are scheduled to participate as nominees and presenters. Should there be a picket, they will face a dilemma about whether to cross the picket line.