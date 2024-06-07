General Hospital's Mark Teschner Looks Back at Casting Port Charles Faves

Mark Teschner Steven Bergman

General Hospital casting director Mark Teschner has brought some leading lights to the soap during his tenure on the show. A 2024 Silver Circle inductee at tonight's 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Teschner looked back with Soap Opera Digest and remembered what stood out to him about several major stars.

In terms of recent GH stars who really stood out as unique performers, Teschner cited two examples, including Jeff Kober (Cyrus). He shared:

A lot of actors can play bad guys, but there’s something about him that is unique and different and compelling. It’s not a one-size-fits-all that’s interesting. Charles Mesure, who plays Jack Brennan, he’s innately watchable. He’s dynamic, he’s charming, he’s intense and brings so many unique qualities to the role. He brings everything to life.

Teschner's also responsible for casting current legends who were new-ish actors when he began working with them. He mused:

Sometimes it’s just, you know it when you see it. A great example is Vanessa Marcil [ex-Brenda], an actress who didn’t have many credits other than a couple of plays she had done. I saw hundreds of actors and I felt, on a gut level, we hadn’t found the combination of charisma, sex appeal, complexity and soulfulness, and then Vanessa walked in. Fortunately, the powers-that-be agreed.

Teschner also wanted Steve Burton for the role of Jason Quartermaine (later Morgan), but then-producer Gloria Monty said she wanted the actor in the part to be six feet tall. That height was desirable because it meant Jason would be as tall as his half-brother AJ, as then played by Gerald Hopkins. This is the only instance in which Teschner recalled being given a note like this.

He had to get creative. He said: