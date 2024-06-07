Kristoff St. John's Private Struggles Examined In New Documentary

Steven Bergman Photography

The private mental health and substance battles faced by the late The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John are showcased in a new documentary set to release next year. Director Bobby Razak's film Kristoff will give viewers an insight into St. John, who passed away at 52 years old suddenly in February 2019 from heart disease, People reports. Fans will get a peek at St. John's path from his beginnings as a child actor, to his family's decade following the late guru Sathya Sai Baba who St. John admitted sexually assaulted him, to his role on Y&R as Neil Winters and his son Julian's suicide at the age of 24 in 2014.

Viewers will hear from St. John himself as he narrates the documentary in a pre-recording where he discusses living the Hollywood life as a child, then explaining having the difficult conversation with his father, actor Christopher St. John about the abuse he suffered at Sai Baba's hands. St. John revealed:

With shame and embarrassment, I told my dad in Baba’s private room, Baba had fondled me and sworn me to secrecy, claiming that he was giving me divine purification.

St. John's ex-wife Mia St. John also participates in the documentary, explaining that the late actor was never the same after his abuse and turned to drugs to deal with the issue. According to Mia:

After Sai Baba and the sexual abuse, he started with crack. It became an obsession.

Mia also explains St. John was battling bipolar disorder and used drugs and alcohol to cope, which started to affect his acting. When their son Julian, started showing the same signs of mental health issues, St. John's substance abuse became more frequent and was aggravated when Julian died by suicide at a mental health facility. Mia remarked:

He [Kristoff] couldn't find a way out. He couldn't save himself. Nobody could save him,”

Kristoff premeires in 2025, click here to view the trailer.