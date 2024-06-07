The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Victor Goes After Jack

Peter Bergman and Eric Braeden

Adam: The Newman black sheep (Mark Grossman) has a Groundhog Day experience with Victoria Amelia Heinle).

Ashley: The chemist (Eileen Davidson) works outside of her boundaries.

Victoria: The Newman heiress gets grilled by her brother Nick (Joshua Morrow) on where things stand in her life and what will happen in the future. Later, Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Victoria talk about their past.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) has a heart-to-heart with Lauren (Tracey Bregman).

Billy: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) butters up Lily (Christel Khalil).

Audra: The executive minx (Zuleyka Silver) is halted when it comes to business and gets a reality check.

Summer: The Newman tartlet (Allison Lanier) has a tough time co-parenting with Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Victor: Mr. Mumbles (Eric Braeden) holds Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Cole's feet to the fire. Later, Victor talks with his family about a new business move. Meanwhile, Victor converses with Nikki about her friendship with Jack (Peter Bergman), and the two disagree. Watch for Victor to go after Old Smilin'.

Claire: She (Hayley Erin) lowers her walls with Kyle.

Diane: Mrs. Abbott (Susan Walters) has a face-off with Nikki.