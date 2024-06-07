WATCH: Celine Dion to Today's Hota Kotb About Stiff Person Syndrome: "It's Like Somebody is Strangling You" (VIDEO)

Legendary singer Celine Dion is opening up about dealing with stiff person syndrome. In a preview of an interview which aired on Today (the full conversation will air in full on June 11 on NBC News), the Canadian songstress discussed her diagnosis and her health.

Hoda Kotb asked what happened to her voice when she tried to sing. Dion explained:

It's like somebody's strangling you. It's like somebody's pushing your larynx, pharynx this way.

Spasms can appear throughout the body, and her limbs may get stuck in a position where she can't unlock them. She revealed:

I had broken ribs at one point because when... Sometimes, when it’s very severe, it can break some ribs as well.

Watch a clip of the chanteuse getting candid, as featured on Today, below.