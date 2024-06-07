Skip to main content

WATCH: Celine Dion to Today's Hota Kotb About Stiff Person Syndrome: "It's Like Somebody is Strangling You" (VIDEO)

Celine Dion, Today

Legendary singer Celine Dion is opening up about dealing with stiff person syndrome. In a preview of an interview which aired on Today (the full conversation will air in full on June 11 on NBC News), the Canadian songstress discussed her diagnosis and her health.

Hoda Kotb asked what happened to her voice when she tried to sing. Dion explained:

Spasms can appear throughout the body, and her limbs may get stuck in a position where she can't unlock them. She revealed:

Watch a clip of the chanteuse getting candid, as featured on Today, below.

