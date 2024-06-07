Skip to main content

WATCH: The Price is Right Contestant Scores Almost-Perfect Bid (VIDEO)

The Price is Right

The Price is Right has experienced a historic first. On today's episode, contestant Patrice Masse offered up a bid that was just $1 short of the showcase total. He'd predicted the price for a prize package would be $39,500. The actual price was $39,501.

Astonished, Drew Carey exclaimed:

The host added:

Carey mused of Masse, whose wife Tina was rooting for him from the audience:

Masse became a double showcase winner, since according to show rules, any contestant with a bid within $250 of the total automatically wins both. He garnered $83,068 in prizes (the season's highest double showcase win so far).

Watch the epic moment go down below.

