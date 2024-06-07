Skip to main content

Y&R's Melody Thomas Scott: "Hopefully We'll Get to Do Some Down and Dirty Things Again Soon"

Edward J. Scott and Melody Thomas Scott

The Young and the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott wants her iconic character Nikki Newman to stay messy. In a conversation with First Magazine about the Lifetime Achievement award that she'll receive at tonight's 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, she shared how much she loved playing alcoholic Nikki's recent fall off the wagon. 

She explained:

After Nikki's dramatic intervention, which seems like it should make Thomas Scott a lock for an Emmy nomination in 2025, will Nikki keep wreaking havoc? According to Thomas Scott, Nikki's brief trip to rehab worked. The actress stressed that she loves playing the, "dark and quirky stuff,“ but she added:

Thomas Scott is thrilled that she and her husband, The Bold and the Beautiful executive producer Edward Scott, will both be receiving Lifetime Achievement awards. She credits their success to the creators of both shows, Bill and Lee Phillip Bell, saying:

