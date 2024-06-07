Photo credit: NATAS

The Young and the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott wants her iconic character Nikki Newman to stay messy. In a conversation with First Magazine about the Lifetime Achievement award that she'll receive at tonight's 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, she shared how much she loved playing alcoholic Nikki's recent fall off the wagon.

She explained:

This has been the most exciting storyline for me. And that episode in the hotel suite with Peter Bergman (Jack), which of course got so much attention, was probably the most work-intensive episode I’ve ever done. The whole episode was just the two of us. Very intense. The subject matter was so brutal and grueling -– and then I had to also sound and walk drunk!

After Nikki's dramatic intervention, which seems like it should make Thomas Scott a lock for an Emmy nomination in 2025, will Nikki keep wreaking havoc? According to Thomas Scott, Nikki's brief trip to rehab worked. The actress stressed that she loves playing the, "dark and quirky stuff,“ but she added:

We’re taking a little break from that... Hopefully, we’ll get to do some down and dirty things again soon.

Thomas Scott is thrilled that she and her husband, The Bold and the Beautiful executive producer Edward Scott, will both be receiving Lifetime Achievement awards. She credits their success to the creators of both shows, Bill and Lee Phillip Bell, saying: