The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Hope is Impressed by Finn’s Talented Hands

Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope and Finn are chatting at Forrester Creations. She tells him that she’s very impressed with his massage game. In fact, Finn could have a second career as he’s that good with his hands… A fairly oblivious Finn says he can teach Hope the techniques so she can help herself when she feels a headache coming on. She thinks it’s probably better when someone else does it for you. Finn asks about her symptoms and Hope says she’s feeling much better. He suggests she find ways to relieve the stress in her life. Hope fades away for a bit and promises to try. Finn says he’s worried about her which seems to please Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Steffy Tells Finn to Stay in His Lane

