Days of Our Lives Promo: Konstantin Tells the Story of Victor’s Death

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of June 10-14, 2024

John Kapelos, Suzanne Rogers, Linsey Godfrey, Judi Evans, Paul Telfer, Eric Martsolf, Wally Kurth, Robert Scott Wilson

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo:

This week in Salem, secrets are revealed, shots are fired, and one long dead beloved resident may actually be alive. Let’s get into it…

Dead or Alive: Rafe (Galen Gering) questions Clyde (James Read) about Li Shin’s murder. Meanwhile, Chad (Billy Flynn) tells Julie (Susan Seaforth-Hayes) about his confrontation with Clyde and his claim Abigail is still alive.

Amok, Amok, Amok: Konstantin (John Kapelos) relays the story of Victor’s death. We see a man (presumably Victor) who opens a case fulled with cash. Konstantin tells him to consider drafting a new will.

Konstantin continues to run amok when he takes Theresa (Emily O’Brien) hostage and pulls a gun. Konstantin, John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) begin shooting. Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) faints and Steve takes a bullet.

In the park, Xander (Paul Telfer) pulls his piece on Konstantin who is still holding Theresa hostage. He looks at Xander and says Victor isn’t your father, and begins manically laughing (didn’t he already think that?).

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments!