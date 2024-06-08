Days of Our Lives Recap: Maggie and Konstantin’s Wedding Goes Haywire

Judi Evans, Emily O’Brien, Robert Scott Wilson

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Kiriakis Mansion – Theresa’s Room: Brady and Theresa awaken after hitting the sheets the night before. They are both somewhat surprised neither regrets what they did. Brady is unnerved when Theresa says, “that’ll show him.” She reminds him of their conversation about her open relationship and their connection. Brady says she feels used when Alex arrives. Theresa tells him to come in which flummoxes Brady.

Alex tries to make his exit but she stops him. Brady takes the opportunity to grab his pants and leave. Theresa puts on her robe and asks Alex what he wants. He says he’s no longer seeing Kristen and wants to only be with Theresa. She thinks he’s teasing but Alex says he’s crazy about her. Theresa asks why he kept pushing her away and he says he has the feeling she’s keeping something from him. She swears she’s not keeping anything from him and Alex says he believes her.

Alex asks about Brady which leads Theresa to flashback to her conversation with Konstantin the night before. In real time, she tells Alex she only slept with Brady to upset him. He understands why Theresa wanted to get back at him. Theresa says she only wants to be with Alex, and he wonders if they can make a commitment to each other. She agrees and he asks her to be his date to Maggie’s wedding. With that, Alex exits.

Horton Square: Sarah, Maggie and Bonnie are hanging out getting ready for the wedding. Bonnie is excited about the festivities but Sarah reminds her it’s just a wedding of convenience. Maggie quickly exits and tells them she’ll see them back home.

Sarah and Bonnie have a seat and discuss the day’s events and Sarah’s upcoming wedding with Xander. Sarah knows she and Xander don’t have the best history but she’d like Bonnie to come to the wedding. Bonnie says she’s always been rooting for them and is happy to attend (what’s a little clown-based kidnapping?). Sarah goes on to say she’s also trying to track down Xander’s mother.

Bonnie asks what she knows about Xander’s mother, and she relays the information about her alcoholism and their tumultuous relationship. Sarah admits he reluctantly agreed and how she pushed him a bit. Bonnie seems quite skeptical as she realizes Xander’s substantial arm needed quite a bit of twisting. Sarah says she hasn’t called the number yet as she’s quite nervous about what might happen. Bonnie grabs Sarah’s phone and dials the number, which goes to voicemail. She’s a leaves a message before Sarah grabs the phone and adds to it. Before she hangs up, Sarah asks Xander’s mother to come to their wedding.

Casa de Johnson: Steve gets an update from Ava and then a call from John. He’s by the Kiriakis mausoleum awaiting a meeting with Konstantin. Maggie arrives and they discuss the plan for the day. She’s ready to make Konstantin pay.

Kiriakis Mausoleum: Konstantin approaches and pulls the pawn card on John. He hands him a gun and says he wants him to kill his wife after the wedding. Konstantin wants to be a groom and a widower on the same day. John confirms he’s clear on his mission.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Xander is being snarky with Justin about today’s wedding. Justin says he’s been asked to officiate the wedding, much to Xander’s chagrin. Justin assures Xander that Maggie knows how to take care of herself.

Konstantin arrives and Xander immediately calls him a con man. He doesn’t think Konstantin deserves to dust Maggie’s figurines, much less marry Victor’s wife. Konstantin shouts about not being as good as Victor and how there are lots of things Xander doesn’t know about him.

Konstantin reminds Xander how badly Victor treated him, leading Xander to reprimand him. Konstantin doubles down saying Victor treated him like a glorified gardener and didn’t even mention him in the will.

Casa de Johnson: John arrives and finds Maggie and Steve toasting to taking Konstantin down. John reports what happened earlier with Konstantin. Maggie isn’t shocked but was hopeful he wasn’t capable of doing something so awful. They decide they need to move forward with the plan.

Kiriakis Mansion – Theresa’s Bedroom: Theresa falls back on the bed. She tells herself she has to move forward with her plan if she wants to be the Kiriakis heiress. Just then, Brady arrives and asks how it went with Alex. She informs Brady she now wants to be exclusive with Alex. Brady is surprised and seems disappointed by the quick turn of events. Theresa reminds Brady how he thought they should keep things simple for Tate’s sake. He puts his tail between his legs and exits, leaving Theresa upset but keeping her eye on the prize.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: The wedding music is playing as folks begin to gather. Brady asks John and Steve if he saw them with Maggie and they explain they happened to run into her and gave her a ride. Bonnie runs into Xander and tells him Sarah had to rush over to the hospital because of an emergency but will return as soon as possible. Bonnie goes on to tell him about the voicemail they left his mother. She tells him she agrees with Sarah and hopes his mother attends the wedding. Xander is going along with Sarah but would be happy to never lay eyes on her again.

Justin calls the attendees to order and begins to speak the wedding vows. Maggie and Konstantin both say, “I do” and Justin asks for the rings. Just then, Justin gets a text and says one of Titan’s accountants informed him a large chunk of money is missing from one of Victor’s charitable trusts (John and Steve give each other a knowing glance). Maggie asks how it happened and Justin says there have been several withdrawals the past few days. Konstantin has no clue what’s going on and Justin says he would’ve had to sign off on these types of withdrawals. Maggie says he had to know the money was being moved. Justin says he’s going to call the police to see if they can get them some answers.

Konstantin panics and says he’s being framed by Xander as he’s made no secret of hating him. Xander denies it and Konstantin turns his attention to Steve and John. He turns to Maggie and begs her to believe him and remember what kind of man he is. Maggie says she must have been wrong as the evidence of his embezzlement is very clear and he’s going to prison. Konstantin gets desperate and realizes she and others in the room are conspiring against him. He pulls out the pawn card and commands his assistance. John rises and pulls out the gun and demands he shoot Steve and then turn the gun on himself (It tickles me to see everyone in the room staring at Konstantin and his seemingly ridiculous card). John says he’s not the pawn and Konstantin is the only person who could die. Further, even if he had killed Maggie, the prenup has been invalidated. Maggie crosses the room and pulls the folder out of a drawer.

Endings

Maggie tells Konstantin she doesn’t want to hear another lying word out of his lying mouth. She goes on to tell him she knows exactly what he was trying to accomplish and why. Maggie mentions the kidnapping and Steve makes the connection and assumes he arranged that situation, as well. Xander says Konstantin had better hope the police get here before he has a chance to deal with him. Maggie realizes the hooded person who took the baby was his accomplish. Theresa can’t keep quiet and says it doesn’t matter who he was working with as Konstantin has already admitted guilt. Konstantin calls everyone hypocrites as Victor was no saint. He says he may not have gotten his revenge on her but he took care of Victor. He admits responsibility for Victor’s death, saying he was the one who sabotaged the plane and sent him to a watery grave.

