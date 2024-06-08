Dick Van Dyke Wins Outstanding Guest Performance Daytime Emmy
Dick Van Dyke wins Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards!
Legend Dick Van Dyke wins for Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series Daytime Emmy as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux on Days of Our Lives. This is his third daytime Emmy nomination and second win. Van Dyke first won a daytime Emmy in 1984 for Outstanding Performer in Children's Programming for CBS Library: The Wrong Way Kid
