Dick Van Dyke Wins Outstanding Guest Performance Daytime Emmy

Dick Van Dyke wins Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards!
Dick Van Dyke

Legend Dick Van Dyke wins for Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series Daytime Emmy as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux on Days of Our Lives. This is his third daytime Emmy nomination and second win. Van Dyke first won a daytime Emmy in 1984 for Outstanding Performer in Children's Programming for CBS Library: The Wrong Way Kid

