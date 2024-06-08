Perkie’s Observations: Jake Rats Out Finn on General Hospital

Rebecca Herbst, Hudson West

Drew runs into Willow and Wylie at the pool and Nina sees them enjoying themselves. Wylie spots her and jumps out of the pool to hug her. Nina and Willow make small talk while Nina spends her time ogling Drew.

Trina bumps into Gio and the two discuss Josslyn. Trina makes a comment about how awful Sonny is. Gio mentions how close Sonny is to his family. He asks why she looked weirdly at him when they first met. Trina says he does look like someone she used to know, who died. Trina gets upset and runs off and Josslyn goes after her. Trina admits sometimes a memory of Spencer will upset her.

Dex tells Josslyn about his run in with Sonny, who said he was going to leave Dex alone. Dex believes Sonny and thinks the target is off his back. He's ready to focus on what's in front of him and asks Josslyn to have dinner.

Chase is angry with Finn for drinking and tells Brook Lynn they have to protect Violet. He wants to know how to shield Violet when Finn is falling apart. Brook Lynn thinks they should take Violet with them to Italy, but Chase doesn't think Finn will agree.

Brook Lynn suggests they should have Violet hang out at the mansion for a few weeks with the Quartermaine kids. She says they can do an intervention for Finn while Violet is occupied.

Jake and his two buddies head to the same bar as Finn and is shocked when he spots Finn with the woman. Jake worries Finn will see him drinking and can't believe he would do this to Liz.

Finn and the woman share tequila shots. He buys a bottle off the bartender and the two leave together. They head to his apartment where she promises to make him feel better.

Jake heads to the hospital and tells Liz that Finn left a dive bar with a woman. He feels badly for telling her but she's thankful he did. Liz says she'll deal with it.

Liz goes over to Finn's, lets herself in and finds him on the couch making out with the woman.

