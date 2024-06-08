Red Carpet Couples Dazzle at 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (PHOTOS)

Maura West, Rebecca Herbst Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM

Whether they were co-stars (like General Hospital's Maura West and Rebecca Herbst posing for a photo), real-life couples, or parents who brought their children, duos and trios dazzled on the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards red carpet.

RELATED: Daytime's Leading Ladies Shine on The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet (PHOTOS) | Daytime's Leading Men Bring The Heat to Daytime Emmy Awards (PHOTOS)

Check out Daytime Emmy red carpet photos below!