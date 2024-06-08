Skip to main content

Red Carpet Couples Dazzle at 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (PHOTOS)

51st Annual Daytime Emmy Red Carpet Photos
Maura West, Rebecca Herbst

Maura West, Rebecca Herbst

Whether they were co-stars (like General Hospital's Maura West and Rebecca Herbst posing for a photo), real-life couples, or parents who brought their children, duos and trios dazzled on the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards red carpet. 

RELATED: Daytime's Leading Ladies Shine on The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet (PHOTOS) | Daytime's Leading Men Bring The Heat to Daytime Emmy Awards (PHOTOS)

Check out Daytime Emmy red carpet photos below!

Red Carpet Couples Dazzle at 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (PHOTOS)

Susan Walters, Linden Ashby
Maura West, Rebecca Herbst
Ashley Jones with son Hayden
20
Gallery
20 Images
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Katherine Kelly Lang
Soaps

Daytime's Leading Ladies Shine on The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Dan Feuerriegel
Soaps

Daytime's Leading Men Bring The Heat to Daytime Emmy Awards (PHOTOS)

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Donna Mills
Soaps

Soap Divas Dazzle on Red Carpet at Daytime Emmys  (PHOTOS)

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Pretty in Pink
Soaps

Who Was Prettiest in Pink at The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards? (POLL)

By Daytime ConfidentialComment