The Young and the Restless Recap: Tucker Arrives in Paris

The Young and the Restless Recap for June 7, 2024
On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Traci is surprised when she opens the door and finds Tucker. She wonders what he’s doing in Paris and at Alan’s house. He says he has some questions for the doctor and wonders why she’s there. Tucker asks about Ashley but Traci says she’s not at liberty to discuss her sister. He says he spoke to her earlier and she seemed pretty scared. Traci asks him to respect Ashley’s privacy. He comes in and asks again about Ashley’s location. When Traci refuses to give him information, he takes a seat. Tucker wants to know why Alan acted like he didn’t know him earlier and wonders if he can be trusted.

Upstairs, Martin drags an unconscious Ashley down the hallway.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

