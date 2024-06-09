Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Bullets Fly at the Kiriakis Mansion

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of June 10-15, 2024

John Kapelos, Emily O’Brien

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Leo (Greg Rikaart) goes to Marlena (Deidre Hall) for help.

Rafe (Galen Gering) lays into Clyde (James Read) about all his transgressions.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) takes a bullet at Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Konstantin’s (John Kapelos) wedding.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) asks EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) for legal assistance.

Konstantin’s words chill Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Xander (Paul Telfer) to the bone.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) fills Chanel (Raven Bowens) in on his job offer.

