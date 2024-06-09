Who Was the Most Beautiful in Black at 51st Annual Daytime Emmys? (POLL)

Sofia Mattsson, Christel Khalil, Alley Mills, Rebecca Herbst, Brook Kerr, Heather Tom, Melissa Claire Egan, Tracey Bregman

Now that the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have wrapped, it's time to vote for your favorite fashionistas.

Black was one of the most popular colors on the Daytime Emmy red carpet this year.

Who do you think is the most beautiful in black? Vote below!

Who is the Most Beautiful in Black at 51st Annual Daytime Emmys? 8 Gallery 8 Images

Note: Not all people who appeared on TV walked the red carpet and not all people who walked the red carpet had photos taken that we can use. We've attempted to provide as wide a selection as possible.