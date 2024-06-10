Skip to main content

Buddy Valastro, Dwyane Wade Win at 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards took place on June 8. Livestreamed on watch.theemmys.tv and via the Emmys apps, the ceremony was held at Los Angeles' Westin Bonaventure Hotel.

Public TV host and legendary cookbook author Lidia Bastianich received the Lifetime Achievement Honor. The award was presented to her by her grandson, Lorenzo Manuali.  

Rachel Schwartz, Incoming Head of Daytime Emmy Administration, stated:

Major names also garnered their first Daytime Emmys. For example, basketball great Dwyane Wade won for executive producing Dads (which won for Short Form Programming). Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr., brought home his first Emmy for Downey’s Dream Cars (which won for Lifestyle Program). Baker Buddy Valastro scored his initial Emmy, as well, as Best Culinary Host for the show Legends of the Fork.

Presenters for the evening's ceremony included: Valastro, Valerie Bertinelli, Kimberlin Brown, Derrick Campana, Elia Cantu, Christian Cooper, Ken Goldin, Donte “Hammer” Harrison, Evan Hofer, Courtney Hope, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Alison Victoria, and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant.

