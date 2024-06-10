DAYS' Suzanne Rogers Previews Maggie's Wedding Day Drama With Konstantin
The truth about dastardly Konstantin (John Kapelos) is out this week on Days of Our Lives...just in time for his wedding to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers)! Rogers spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the revelations that come to light and the resulting fallout.
As it turns out, the death of Maggie's late husband Victor (John Aniston) was the result of Konstantin's machinations. The redhead's would-be husband rigged the plane to crash so he could inherit Victor's fortune via the revised will. Rogers reflected:
When Maggie finds out, she collapses, to be caught by nephew-in-law Justin (Wally Kurth). Rogers said:
Konstantin resists being brought into custody by taking Theresa hostage. As the guests give chase, he spills the beans about Theresa being in on his bad deeds. How does that revelation make Maggie feel? Rogers said: