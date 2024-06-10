DAYS' Suzanne Rogers Previews Maggie's Wedding Day Drama With Konstantin

The truth about dastardly Konstantin (John Kapelos) is out this week on Days of Our Lives...just in time for his wedding to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers)! Rogers spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the revelations that come to light and the resulting fallout.

As it turns out, the death of Maggie's late husband Victor (John Aniston) was the result of Konstantin's machinations. The redhead's would-be husband rigged the plane to crash so he could inherit Victor's fortune via the revised will. Rogers reflected:

Konstantin kept teasing that there was something else, that there was more to the story. That’s when he said that he killed Victor, that he was the one responsible for his death. She found out at the wedding that Konstantin took her husband from her.

When Maggie finds out, she collapses, to be caught by nephew-in-law Justin (Wally Kurth). Rogers said:

It’s all just been too much. It’s been the lies. It’s been the betrayal. Maggie lost her mind for a second, and that’s why she faints. She just couldn’t believe that Konstantin was that evil. And she still doesn’t know about Theresa’s [Emily O'Brien] involvement with him yet.

Konstantin resists being brought into custody by taking Theresa hostage. As the guests give chase, he spills the beans about Theresa being in on his bad deeds. How does that revelation make Maggie feel? Rogers said: